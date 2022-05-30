News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorcyclist steals briefcase from man unpacking car in west Suffolk town

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:00 PM May 30, 2022
A man on a motorbike stole a briefcase in Dullingham Road

A man on a motorbike stole a briefcase in Dullingham Road - Credit: Google Maps

A man on a motorbike has stolen a briefcase and ridden off with it in Newmarket.

The incident happened at about 8.30am on Saturday in Dullingham Road on the outskirts of the west Suffolk town.

The victim had just arrived home in his car and was unpacking it when a man riding a small motorbike or moped pulled in off the road.

He then grabbed a briefcase from the ground next to the car and sped off towards the town.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference  37/32719/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

