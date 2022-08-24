Cases of alleged burglars involved in 22 Suffolk crimes are adjourned

James Mitchell and Luke Booth appeared before Ipswich Crown Court charged with 22 offences across Suffolk - Credit: Archant

A court has adjourned the cases of two men alleged to have been involved in a string of thefts and burglaries from farms and businesses across Suffolk.

James Mitchell, of Woodland Way, Ipswich, and Luke Booth, of Earl Shilton, in Leicestershire, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday charged with 22 offences - 10 of burglary, eight of theft, plus attempted burglary, attempted theft and two of handling stolen goods.

Booth was also charged with an offence of dangerous driving.

Both men denied the charges at a plea and directions hearing in July.

The offences include burglary at Boydland Farm, off London Road, Capel St Mary, during which a trailer, a ride-on mower, a hand mower, a hedge trimmer and a leaf blower were stolen; burglary with intent to steal at Public Sewer Services at Green Farm, Great Finborough; burglary at A E White Surfacing Ltd, Green Farm, Great Finborough, and stealing tools including a chainsaw; burglary at the Engine Room at Snape Maltings and stealing a utility vehicle.

The pair also deny burglary at Loose Hall Farm, Hitcham, and stealing a quad bike; burglary with intent to steal at a farm in Vicarage Lane, Wherstead; burglary at Low Barn, Wood Road, Badingham, and stealing a quad bike; burglary at Hadleigh Enterprise Park with intent to steal; burglary at Daltons Farmhouse, Plough Lane, Leavenheath, and stealing three strimmers, three chainsaws and six leaf blowers and burglary at a building at Akenham Hall Farm and stealing a Land Rover Discovery.

The offences also include theft of three motorcycles, a tipping trailer, a leaf blower, a wood chopper, a flatbed trailer, a quad bike and handling a stolen trailer and a Land Rover Discovery.

Mitchell is due to appear for trial before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (August 26), while Booth will appear at the same court on September 26.