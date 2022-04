An E-scooter was stolen from outside of a Premier Store in Chapple Drive, Haverhill. - Credit: Archant

An e-scooter was stolen from outside of a shop in Haverhill.

The grey e-scooter was taken from outside of a Premier Store in Chapple Drive on Saturday, April 16.

The theft occurred between 7pm and 7.15pm.

It has 'pure electric' printed on its frame.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They should contact PC 1223 through 101 or report it online.