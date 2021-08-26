Court confiscates £65,000 from convicted drug dealer's frozen bank account

Published: 7:00 AM August 26, 2021

A court has ordered the confiscation of £64,771.54 from the frozen bank account of a convicted drug dealer.

Last October, Ipswich Crown Court heard how Eamonn Archer had turned his life around since being caught with more than £30,000 of drugs and cash at his home in Shelley Close, Stowmarket, on February 10, 2017.

The 27-year-old returned on Wednesday for a confiscation hearing in front of Recorder Jeremy Benson.

Archer previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, as well as money laundering.

A search of his home had uncovered 161 grammes of cocaine worth between £6,520 and £8,150, along with 606g of cannabis worth £6,350.

Officers also discovered £18,365.49 in cash and seized six high-value watches worth a total of £80,000.

At that time, Archer was spending £500 a week to fund his own habit, but has since undertaken charity work, voluntarily attended rehabilitation and set up his own landscaping business.

He was previously handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, with 240 hours of unpaid work and up to 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Recorder Mr Benson also ordered forfeiture and destruction of seized drugs and paraphernalia.