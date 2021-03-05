Gym gear stolen during Earl Stonham burglary

Published: 3:33 PM March 5, 2021

Gym gear and DIY equipment worth an estimated £2,000 have been stolen from a property in Earl Stonham.

Burglars targeted the property in the village – which had a gym at the rear – at some point between 11pm Wednesday, March 3 and 6.30am the following morning.

Among the items stolen included a set of Body Power Olympic weights, slam balls, dumbbells and kettlebells of various weights. A DeWalt drill, twin battery pack, batteries and chargers were also stolen.

In total, police believe the items have a total worth of around £2,000.

Suffolk police are appealing for those with information regarding the burglary to come forward.

Those who know who was responsible, or who has knowledge of the whereabouts of the stolen goods, are asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference 37/10727/21.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.