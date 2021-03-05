News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Gym gear stolen during Earl Stonham burglary

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 3:33 PM March 5, 2021   
Gym equipment has been stolen from a property in Earl Stonham

Gym equipment has been stolen from a property in Earl Stonham - Credit: Suffolk police

Gym gear and DIY equipment worth an estimated £2,000 have been stolen from a property in Earl Stonham.

Burglars targeted the property in the village – which had a gym at the rear – at some point between 11pm Wednesday, March 3 and 6.30am the following morning.

Various different weights were stolen from the Earl Stonham property

Various different weights were stolen from the Earl Stonham property - Credit: Suffolk police

Among the items stolen included a set of Body Power Olympic weights, slam balls, dumbbells and kettlebells of various weights. A DeWalt drill, twin battery pack, batteries and chargers were also stolen.

In total, police believe the items have a total worth of around £2,000.

Suffolk police are appealing for those with information regarding the burglary to come forward.

Suffolk police are appealing for those with information to come forward

Suffolk police are appealing for those with information to come forward - Credit: Suffolk police

Those who know who was responsible, or who has knowledge of the whereabouts of the stolen goods, are asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference 37/10727/21.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Stowmarket News

