Sweet cart owner 'cross' honesty box was stolen
- Credit: Nina Angell-French
An honesty box was stolen yesterday from East Bergholt village in south Suffolk sparking outrage from residents.
Between the hours of 12.30pm and 3pm, a static sweet shop that has been sitting quietly on Gaston Street since the first lockdown had its money box stolen.
Owner Nina Angell-French was "so sad" that someone in the village, "thinks it’s ok to steal the honesty box".
She added yesterday: "I’ve taken the stall in for today, it made me so cross. It’s not about losing the money, just the fact that some people just can’t be trusted, for the sake of a few pounds, sad times.
"I will continue to have the stall out on sunny days but will get a different fixed lockable money box for it."
But Nina's faith in humanity was somewhat restored by the local community, who offered on Facebook to give her the £4 she lost in takings.
"That’s so kind of you but it was only a few pounds and I put the post out really just to make people aware."
Most Read
- 1 Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
- 2 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
- 3 Matchday Recap: Town earn point as Wilson heads home for Cook's men
- 4 'I thought we played well in a weird sort of way' - Cook on Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln
- 5 Villagers left frightened after thief entered cars at night
- 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-1 home draw with Lincoln City
- 7 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
- 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City
- 9 Ipswich Town 1-1 Lincoln City: Wilson earns Blues a point in Cook's first home game
- 10 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k