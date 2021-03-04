Pair arrested after man seriously assaulted at traffic lights
Two men have been arrested following a disturbance in Colchester.
The pair were arrested in connection with a man being seriously assaulted at traffic lights on Wednesday morning and a number of people being threatened in the street.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "It was reported that two men were involved in an altercation on East Hill, near the Brook Street traffic lights, at around 11.05am.
"The victim, a man in his 30s, remains in hospital with serious injuries.
"A short time later, two men reportedly threatened a number of people on St Botolph's Street, including in a kebab shop and in the Subway store.
"Officers attended and arrested 29-year-old local man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and a second local man, who is 53 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and assisting an offender.
"Both remain in custody."
Anyone with dash cam footage or information about the incidents is asked to call 101 and quote 42/38306/21.