News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Warning after 'Nottingham Knockers' salesmen visit homes in east Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:15 AM April 27, 2022
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning about Nottingham Knockers calling in east Suffolk

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning about Nottingham Knockers calling in east Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

People in east Suffolk have been warned of rogue salesmen knocking on doors in the area.

Suffolk Trading Standards said the 'Nottingham Knockers', as they are known, were visiting properties in Farnham, near Saxmundham, on Tuesday.

They claim to have been in prison and are on a youth offending scheme, attempting to mend their ways.

The individuals go on to then try and sell the householder everyday household products at very high prices.

The salesmen may still be in the area or may have moved on, Suffolk Trading Standards added.

'Nottingham Knockers' work in groups across the country but they are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme.

Many do not possess Pedlar’s Certificates, which are issued by police.

They were reportedly knocking on doors in Bury St Edmunds in January of this year.

Anyone approached at the doorstep by someone claiming to be out of prison is urged to refuse to purchase anything. 

Suffolk Live News
Saxmundham News

Don't Miss

Celebrities have been spotted in Restaurants and cafes across Suffolk, including the award-winning Unruly Pig

Food and Drink

7 Suffolk eateries which have had celebrity visitors

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended an incident on the A120 yesterday (Saturday, April 23)

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance

Man dies at the scene of A120 'incident'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Stowupland from above google maps

Housing News

Plans for 14 homes in Suffolk village submitted

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
The iconic Woodbridge cake shop is up for sale again

Retail

Former cafe and bakery building in Woodbridge to be sold

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon