Warning after 'Nottingham Knockers' salesmen visit homes in east Suffolk

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning about Nottingham Knockers calling in east Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

People in east Suffolk have been warned of rogue salesmen knocking on doors in the area.

Suffolk Trading Standards said the 'Nottingham Knockers', as they are known, were visiting properties in Farnham, near Saxmundham, on Tuesday.

They claim to have been in prison and are on a youth offending scheme, attempting to mend their ways.

The individuals go on to then try and sell the householder everyday household products at very high prices.

The salesmen may still be in the area or may have moved on, Suffolk Trading Standards added.

'Nottingham Knockers' work in groups across the country but they are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme.

Many do not possess Pedlar’s Certificates, which are issued by police.

They were reportedly knocking on doors in Bury St Edmunds in January of this year.

Anyone approached at the doorstep by someone claiming to be out of prison is urged to refuse to purchase anything.