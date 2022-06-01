News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Food van stolen from west Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:20 AM June 1, 2022
A food truck was stolen from Mildenhall last night

A food van called The Eating Place has been stolen from Mildenhall. 

The truck was stolen at about 10pm yesterday, Tuesday, May 31. 

In a tweet Mildenhall police said: "An unknown vehicle was seen in the area as it was taken."

The Eating Place was stolen from Newnham Close

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/33542/22.

