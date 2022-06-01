Food van stolen from west Suffolk
Published: 7:20 AM June 1, 2022
- Credit: Mildenhall Police
A food van called The Eating Place has been stolen from Mildenhall.
The truck was stolen at about 10pm yesterday, Tuesday, May 31.
In a tweet Mildenhall police said: "An unknown vehicle was seen in the area as it was taken."
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/33542/22.
