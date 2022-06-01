Food van stolen from west Suffolk

A food truck was stolen from Mildenhall last night - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A food van called The Eating Place has been stolen from Mildenhall.

The truck was stolen at about 10pm yesterday, Tuesday, May 31.

Around 2200hrs this evening in #Mildenhall a food trailer van was stolen from Newnham Close. An unknown vehicle was seen in the area as it was taken. Any information or CCTV that can assist please contact Suffolk Police on 101, crime reference 37/33542/22 #988 #975 pic.twitter.com/knavKOxXre — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) May 31, 2022

In a tweet Mildenhall police said: "An unknown vehicle was seen in the area as it was taken."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/33542/22.

