Crime

Suffolk man admits sex offences in connection with 10-year-old girl

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM August 31, 2022
Luke Crighton, from Stowmarket, was given a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court. 

Edward Harrison will appear again before Ipswich Crown Court in October - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 37-year-old Suffolk man has admitted an offence of sexual communication with a ten-year-old girl.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Tuesday (August 30) was Edward Harrison of Ashfield Road, Bury St Edmunds.

He pleaded guilty to sexual communication for the purpose of sexual gratification with a 10-year-old girl between July 29 and August 1 this year.

He also admitted causing or inciting the same girl to engage in sexual activity and causing or inciting her to watch a sexual act.

Harrison also admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice on July 31 this year by deleting the WhatsApp app from his mobile phone.

Recorder Graham Huston adjourned the case until October 6.

Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

