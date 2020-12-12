Published: 3:40 PM December 12, 2020

Essex Police are looking to speak to this man following an assault in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Investigators are looking to speak to a man after two young boys were racially abused and a witness who tried to help them was assaulted.

The incident took place in St Botolph’s Circus, Colchester at around 6.50pm on Wednesday, October 14.

A man was seen being racially abusive to two young boys.

The victim, a man in his 20s who was with his girlfriend, went to the aide of the two young boys and told the suspect to leave them alone.



The suspect pushed the victim, causing him to fall to the ground and leaving him with facial injuries.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit as we would like to speak to him.



He is described as white, balding, 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, aged in his 40s to 50s and he wore a distinctive black top with a skeleton on it and an old Liverpool FC kit.



During the incident, the suspect took his top off and was seen to have a tattoo on the left side of his chest which may have been a Swastika symbol.



Anyone with information or who recognises the man is asked to contact the Colchester Town Team via 101 quoting incident 961 of 14/10/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.