Dozens of eggs found smashed outside Bury St Edmunds home

Dozens of eggs that were sold to help elderly neighbours have been found smashed outside a home in Bury St Edmunds.

A homeowner in Church Walks, who sells eggs from a cool box outside her home, returned to find between 60 and 70 broken eggs on Friday.

According to police, no money was received for the eggs, which had been smashed to the ground.

The resident said she started selling the eggs on a non-profit basis to help elderly neighbours.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, which took place between 1.30pm and 5.15pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/36163/22.