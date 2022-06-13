News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Dozens of eggs found smashed outside Bury St Edmunds home

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:42 AM June 13, 2022
A homeowner in Church Walks, Bury St Edmunds, found dozens of her eggs smashed that were intended for her elderly neighbours

A homeowner in Church Walks, Bury St Edmunds, found dozens of her eggs smashed that were intended for her elderly neighbours - Credit: Google Maps

Dozens of eggs that were sold to help elderly neighbours have been found smashed outside a home in Bury St Edmunds.

A homeowner in Church Walks, who sells eggs from a cool box outside her home, returned to find between 60 and 70 broken eggs on Friday.

According to police, no money was received for the eggs, which had been smashed to the ground.

The resident said she started selling the eggs on a non-profit basis to help elderly neighbours.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, which took place between 1.30pm and 5.15pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/36163/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Westleton Road in Darsham has been closed at the junction with Yoxford Road and Fenstreet Road.

Updated

Village road closed for 7 hours due to police incident

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Justin and Kairi Kett at Fork Kitchen & Deli in Hadleigh

Suffolk’s hottest new place for brunch 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Head Chef at The Brudenell in Aldeburgh, Ben Hegerty.

Food and Drink

Suffolk hotel's restaurant named one of the best seaside diners in the UK

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A crane hoists the new fantail to the top of the mill

Suffolk Live News

Historic Suffolk landmark restored to former beauty with new fantail

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon