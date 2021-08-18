News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eggs thrown at house while occupants verbally abused

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:24 PM August 18, 2021   
The occupants of a house have been verbally abused as eggs thrown at property

Eggs have been thrown at a house while the occupants were verbally abused in Needham Market

The incident took place at approximately 9.30pm last night, Tuesday, August 17, in Crowley Road.

Three males are reported to have thrown eggs at the windows of a house, before using abusive and threatening language towards the occupants. 

The suspects are described as being aged approximately 16-years-old, with one of them wearing an all-grey tracksuit with a hood and another wearing a grey tracksuit with red on it. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Stowmarket Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference: 45348/21. 

Suffolk Live
Suffolk Constabulary
Needham Market News

