Eight spiking incidents reported in a week, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police are investigating eight incidents of spiking across the county. Pictured: Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson - Credit: Archant

Eight incidents of spiking have been reported to Suffolk police in the space of one week, with the force urging revellers to be vigilant this weekend.

Three of the eight incidents reported to officers relate to injection spiking, while the other five relate to drinks being tampered with.

Police are now encouraging people attending clubs and bars this weekend to remain vigilant as they continue to investigate.

Officers are working with nightlife bosses to ensure that bars, clubs and pubs are taking appropriate security measures.

Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson said: “It’s important to recognise that the type of incidents that have emerged in recent weeks are part of a national picture on the issue, and not just solely confined to Suffolk.

“Everyone has the right to enjoy a night out without fear of being spiked. We do need any incidents reported as early as possible so the necessary initial forensic enquires can be carried out.

“We will be conducting police patrols this weekend in the night-time economy in busy, high footfall areas to ensure people feel reassured.

"We are also asking licensed premises to check that the CCTV in their premises is working to a high standard and also encouraging premises to increase searches at entry points to the venues.

"We are also working with other partners such as the town pastors to ensure they are aware and know what to do if they encounter such an incident.”

A spokesman for Suffolk police added: "If you think someone has been spiked, then you should let bar staff or a door supervisor know.

"Police would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking to phone police and ensure an ambulance is called so they can receive the appropriate medical attention if necessary."