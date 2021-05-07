Police identify elderly man after incident involving young girl in village

Published: 9:56 AM May 7, 2021 Updated: 11:12 AM May 7, 2021

Police have now identified the man and he has been spoken to by officers - Credit: Google Maps

Police have identified an elderly man they wanted to trace following an incident involving an 11-year-old girl in Mendlesham.

The girl was on a footpath on Glebe Way in the village on April 23 when she was approached by a man.

The man commented that she ‘looked pretty’ before reaching out to her. The girl then went home and told her parents – she was unhurt.

Suffolk police said the man has now been identified and spoken to by officers.

The force thanked the public for their help with the matter.