Police identify elderly man after incident involving young girl in village

Michael Steward

Published: 9:56 AM May 7, 2021    Updated: 11:12 AM May 7, 2021
The girl was approached on Glebe Way in Mendlesham

Police have now identified the man and he has been spoken to by officers - Credit: Google Maps

Police have identified an elderly man they wanted to trace following an incident involving an 11-year-old girl in Mendlesham. 

The girl was on a footpath on Glebe Way in the village on April 23 when she was approached by a man. 

The man commented that she ‘looked pretty’ before reaching out to her. The girl then went home and told her parents – she was unhurt.

Suffolk police said the man has now been identified and spoken to by officers. 

The force thanked the public for their help with the matter. 

