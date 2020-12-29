Live
Expensive electric bike stolen on Boxing Day
Published: 4:27 PM December 29, 2020
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
An electric bike and charger were stolen from a building in Otley on Boxing Day.
The theft happened some time on Saturday, December 26, in Charity Lane where Suffolk Rural College and Newlands Holiday Site are situated.
The black Carrera Crossfire E-Mens electric bicycle and charger unit were in an outside building where the bike was charging.
The bicycle had a black metal carrier over the black back wheel and the electric control on the front handlebars had been re-attached with velco and black plastic ties.
The saddle was also slightly worn.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/74729/20
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: Latest neighbourhood data shows Suffolk coronavirus hotspots
- 2 Will it snow in Suffolk tomorrow?
- 3 Sheffield Wednesday appoint ex-Town defender as caretaker boss after Pulis sacking
- 4 Closed pub could be demolished with home built in its place
- 5 Proposals to convert closed pub into home blocked
- 6 'We will contact you' - plea as more Covid vaccines set to arrive in new year
- 7 Babergh coronavirus infection rate continues to soar as cases rise countywide
- 8 Mystery solved over fast-moving object seen in Suffolk skies on Christmas Day
- 9 Which Suffolk companies have let staff go during 2020?
- 10 The 10 injured Town players aiming for comebacks early in 2021