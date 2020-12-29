Expensive electric bike stolen on Boxing Day

Live

Published: 4:27 PM December 29, 2020

The bicycle was stolen on Boxing Day and Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An electric bike and charger were stolen from a building in Otley on Boxing Day.

The theft happened some time on Saturday, December 26, in Charity Lane where Suffolk Rural College and Newlands Holiday Site are situated.

The black Carrera Crossfire E-Mens electric bicycle and charger unit were in an outside building where the bike was charging.

The bicycle had a black metal carrier over the black back wheel and the electric control on the front handlebars had been re-attached with velco and black plastic ties.

The saddle was also slightly worn.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/74729/20