News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Live

Expensive electric bike stolen on Boxing Day

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:27 PM December 29, 2020   
The bicycle was stolen on Boxing Day and Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses

The bicycle was stolen on Boxing Day and Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An electric bike and charger were stolen from a building in Otley on Boxing Day.

The theft happened some time on Saturday, December 26, in Charity Lane where Suffolk Rural College and Newlands Holiday Site are situated.

The black Carrera Crossfire E-Mens electric bicycle and charger unit were in an outside building where the bike was charging.

The bicycle had a black metal carrier over the black back wheel and the electric control on the front handlebars had been re-attached with velco and black plastic ties.

The saddle was also slightly worn.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/74729/20

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: Latest neighbourhood data shows Suffolk coronavirus hotspots
  2. 2 Will it snow in Suffolk tomorrow?
  3. 3 Sheffield Wednesday appoint ex-Town defender as caretaker boss after Pulis sacking
  1. 4 Closed pub could be demolished with home built in its place
  2. 5 Proposals to convert closed pub into home blocked
  3. 6 'We will contact you' - plea as more Covid vaccines set to arrive in new year
  4. 7 Babergh coronavirus infection rate continues to soar as cases rise countywide
  5. 8 Mystery solved over fast-moving object seen in Suffolk skies on Christmas Day
  6. 9 Which Suffolk companies have let staff go during 2020?
  7. 10 The 10 injured Town players aiming for comebacks early in 2021
Live
Suffolk
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Covid infection rate doubles in Babergh as Suffolk cases climb

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Christmas

Baby Christopher-Junior 'wanted to go home for Christmas'

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

'Always in our hearts' - Tributes to some of Suffolk's Covid victims

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

People flee homes as river bursts banks for first time in 50 years

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon