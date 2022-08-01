News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Court proceedings discontinued following death of defendant

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:44 AM August 1, 2022
Rhys Collings, from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk went into a village store with a knife and threatened a shop assistant

Judge Martyn Levett discontinued the case on Monday. - Credit: PHIL MORLEY

Court proceedings against a 58-year-old Suffolk man accused of breaching a restraining order have been discontinued after he died.

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday ( August 1) that Michael Anderson was found dead at his home in Elmswell by a police officer on July 22.

Michael Anderson, of Thedwastre Close, Elmswell, faced two charges of breaching a restraining order, made by South East Suffolk Magistrates on January 8 last year, on July 17 and July 18 last year.

Judge Martyn Levett ordered that the proceedings against the 58-year-old should be discontinued and directed that a death certificate should be added retrospectively to the court file.

Ipswich Crown Court
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Marcus Harness on his Ipswich debut against Bolton at Portman Road

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-1 draw with Bolton played out

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Land off Stoke Road, Thorndon, that is the site of the plans for 20 homes.

Planning

Green light for 20 homes plan in Suffolk village

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Adrian Ellingford died at an address in Chelmsford earlier this week

Family left 'heartbroken' after dad dies from serious injuries at home

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Louise Clark has opened a new bakery called The Cake Bench in Framlingham.

'A dream come true': Cake shop set to open doors in Suffolk town

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon