Court proceedings discontinued following death of defendant

Court proceedings against a 58-year-old Suffolk man accused of breaching a restraining order have been discontinued after he died.

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday ( August 1) that Michael Anderson was found dead at his home in Elmswell by a police officer on July 22.

Michael Anderson, of Thedwastre Close, Elmswell, faced two charges of breaching a restraining order, made by South East Suffolk Magistrates on January 8 last year, on July 17 and July 18 last year.

Judge Martyn Levett ordered that the proceedings against the 58-year-old should be discontinued and directed that a death certificate should be added retrospectively to the court file.