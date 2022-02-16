News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
No further action against man arrested after Elveden attempted sex attack

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:53 AM February 16, 2022
Updated: 12:12 PM February 16, 2022
Police closed London Road near Elveden after the sexual assault

Police closed London Road near Elveden after the sexual assault - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Police will take no further action against a second man arrested in connection with the attempted sexual assault of a woman in Elveden last year.

A young woman was found unconscious in London Road, near the A11, after the attempted attack on the morning of Tuesday, November 9.

She was hit over the head before a man attempted to pull down her leggings before leaving the area.

Police arrested a man in his 30s from Thetford on suspicion of sexual assault three days after the incident, but he was released without charge.

Police investigations into an attempted sexual assault in Elveden are still ongoing

Police investigations into an attempted sexual assault in Elveden are still ongoing - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Another man, 37, was then arrested on November 16 in connection with the attack.

He was released on bail until Wednesday, but Suffolk police has now confirmed no further action will be taken against him.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/63186/21.

