Investigation into serious sex attack in Elveden suspended

An investigation into a serious sexual assault in Elveden has been suspended - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An investigation into a serious sexual assault where a woman was knocked unconscious while out for a run has been suspended, police have confirmed.

It is understood that the assault took place at some point between 11am and noon on November 9 last year, along London Road, known locally as the old London Road/old A11 junction from the A11 southbound towards Elveden Road.

The victim - a young woman - was out jogging along a footpath, when she was approached by a man and assaulted.

Speaking at the time of the assault a spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The woman was hit to the head and the male attempted to pull down her leggings. He then left the area in an unknown direction."

The scene of the attempted sexual assault in Elveden - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A police scene was put in place along London Road.

Three days after the incident — on Friday, November 12 — police arrested a man in his 30s from Thetford on suspicion of sexual assault. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

However, police later confirmed no further action would be taken against him.

Another man, 37, was then arrested on November 16 in connection with the attack.

A police scene was put in place for a number of days in Elveden - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He was released on bail but it was later confirmed that Suffolk police would take no further action against him.

Explaining why the investigation has been suspended the spokesman for Suffolk police said: “All reasonable enquiries have been conducted and exhausted with no new leads established despite appeals - the case will be filed pending any new information that identifies a suspect.”