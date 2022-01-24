Police still investigating attempted sex attack in Elveden three months on

Police investigations into an attempted sexual assault in Elveden are still ongoing - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Officers are still investigating an attempted sexual assault that left a young woman unconscious on a quiet road in Elveden, almost three months after the attack.

The attempted attack took place at some point between 11am and noon on Tuesday, November 9, on London Road — known locally as the old London Road.

A young woman was hit over the head while out jogging and a man then attempted to pull down her leggings before leaving the area.

Three days after the incident — on Friday, November 12 — police arrested a man in his 30s from Thetford on suspicion of sexual assault. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

However, police later confirmed no further action would be taken against him.

A second man — aged 37 — was arrested on November 16 in connection with the attack. His bail has been extended until February 16, 2022, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/63186/21.