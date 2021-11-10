Jogger knocked out by man during attempted sexual assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attempted sexual assault that took place in Elveden - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

A young woman has been found unconscious after an attempted sexual assault in Elveden.

The incident took place at some point between 11am and noon on Tuesday, November 9, along London Road, known locally as the old London Road/old A11 junction from the A11 southbound towards Elveden Road.

The victim - a young woman - was out jogging along a footpath, where she was approached by a man and assaulted.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The woman was hit to the head and the male attempted to pull down her leggings. He then left the area in an unknown direction.

"The suspect is described as male, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, had brown stubble on his face and he was heard speaking with an English accent.

"He was also wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up and was seen with a bike.

"The woman, who was found unconscious and lying on the pavement by a member of the public, was taken via ambulance to hospital, where she was treated and later discharged."

The police investigation is in its early stages and specialist trained officers are working with the victim.

A police scene remains in place in London Road and officers will be undertaking enquiries in the area overnight and tomorrow.

Detectives would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the London Road area, particularly between the slip road junction with the A11 southbound and the Elveden Road junction, either walking or cycling between 10am and 1pm on Tuesday, or any motorists that passed through and have a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference: 37/63186/21.