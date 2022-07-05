News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Alleged county lines dealer said he had a 'ferocious' drug habit

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM July 5, 2022
Three men who were concerned in the supply of cocaine into Colchester pubs have been jailed for a total of over 14 years.

Emmanuel Kamara is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An alleged county lines drug dealer who was found with crack cocaine and heroin in his pocket when he was arrested in a house in Suffolk has told a court the drugs were for his own use.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (July 4), Emmanuel Kamara said he had a “ferocious” drug habit which had affected him physically and mentally.

He denied that crack cocaine and heroin found in his pocket when he was arrested at a house in Aster Road, Red Lodge was intended to “reload” local drug dealers and claimed he had bought the drugs in bulk for his own use.

Kamara, 26, of Greystead Road, London, has denied possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply on May 15 2020.

The court has heard that police officers who went to the house in Red Lodge, saw Kamara standing at the top of the stairs and when they searched him they allegedly found the class A drugs in a golf ball size package in his pocket.

John Carmichael, prosecuting, said the drugs could have been sold on the street in 300 deals and claimed that Kamara had been caught with his “stock in trade".

The trial continues.

Suffolk

