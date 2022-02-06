Escaped murderer found and returned to prison
Published: 7:46 AM February 6, 2022
Updated: 8:01 AM February 6, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk Police
A 37-year-old murderer who was reported missing from a Suffolk prison last night has been found.
Christopher Mortimer went missing from Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge, at about 8am on Saturday, February 5.
Mortimer, who is serving a life sentence for murder, was arrested in the Woodbridge area on Saturday evening and returned to prison.
Police thanked the public and media for their help with the appeal.