Escaped murderer found and returned to prison

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:46 AM February 6, 2022
Updated: 8:01 AM February 6, 2022
Convicted murderer missing from Suffolk prison

Christopher Mortimer, who escaped a Suffolk prison yesterday. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A 37-year-old murderer who was reported missing from a Suffolk prison last night has been found.

Christopher Mortimer went missing from Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge, at about 8am on Saturday, February 5.

Mortimer, who is serving a life sentence for murder, was arrested in the Woodbridge area on Saturday evening and returned to prison.

Police thanked the public and media for their help with the appeal.

