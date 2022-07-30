Man accused of making acid attack threats to uni staff and deputy PM

Ipswich Crown Court has asked for psychiatric reports are to be prepared on Alastair Patterson - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Psychiatric reports are to be prepared on a man accused of sending threatening letters and emails including one allegedly telling Essex university staff “watching your faces drip onto your shoes won’t bother me in the slightest”.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (July 29) for a plea hearing was 63-year-old Alastair Patterson, of Avon Way, Colchester.

He was due to enter pleas to 16 charges but Recorder Gabrielle Posner agreed to adjourn the case until September 23 at the request of Patterson’s barrister to allow psychiatric and psychological reports to be prepared on him.

The charges include sending letters or electronic communications with intent to cause distress or anxiety and one offence of putting a person in fear of violence by harassment.

Patterson’s list of charges include a charge of sending a letter to the University of East Anglia which conveyed a threat, namely that he had sent a “notice of acid attack”.

He had also threatened to publicly name members of staff as “thieving paedophiles” and racists and told them “watching your faces drip onto your shoes won’t bother me in the slightest”.

In another letter sent to the University Patterson allegedly said he was “a self-employed safeguarding enforcer in vigilante justice” and implied that the jaws of two members of staff would need to be wired shut if they made any mistake.

The charges, which date between May 2019 and October last year, also allege that Patterson sent a letter threatening to publicly brand Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab “by acid” for “failures in the justice system”.

In another letter, Patterson allegedly describes a barrister as “the filthy paedophile” and threatens to “troll him out of business” and to brand him “with a face full of acid".

Recorder Posner allowed Patterson’s bail to continue on condition that he doesn’t send any communications to any MPs or their offices, the University of East Anglia or any member of staff, the Conservative Party Association, any county court in Essex and the barrister named in the charges.