Essex county lines drug dealer jailed for four years

Camyka Taitt has been jailed on drug offences - Credit: Essex police

A drug dealer has been jailed for four years and three months for selling Class A drugs in a county lines operation in Essex.

Camyka Taitt, of Lea Bridge Road, London, pleaded guilty to four offences including supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Friday Taitt was in charge of the 'Tony line' for a six month period from January to June in 2021.

The defendant was arrested after police raided two properties on June 24 last year.

At a property in London, officers found £8,000 worth of clothes, shoes and bags under a bed, which Taitt previously claimed had been given to him by girlfriends of his.

At a second property in Luton, Taitt was found in bed and subsequently arrested.

Judge Emma Peters said county lines operations are having a massive impact on society and cause misery.

Judge Peters did not believe Taitt was high in the chain of command but that he was benefitting from the operation.

Taitt also pleaded guilty for the possession and intent to supply cannabis and possession of criminal property at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.