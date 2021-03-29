News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Essex couple charged after guns and ammunition found in ottoman

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:30 PM March 29, 2021   
Guns were found within a box stored in an ottoman 

A couple from Colchester will appear at Ipswich Crown Court in April - Credit: NCA

A Colchester couple charged with firearms offences after two guns and rounds of ammunition were found stored at a house will appear in court in April. 

Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP), a joint NCA and Metropolitan Police unit, carried out a search of a property in Broom Way, Colchester, on Thursday, February 25, where they seized two handguns, one of which was fully loaded.

Officers found both firearms in a wooden box, which was stored in an ottoman at the end of a bed, along with up to fifty bullets.

Lance Ames, 64, and Kim Ames, 61, both of Broom Way, Colchester, have both been charged with possessing firearms, ammunition and obstructing police.

The couple had been due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday but the plea and trial preparation hearing was adjourned until April 28. 

Judge Emma Peters also made a provisional trial date, with the case placed on a two-week warned list for September 6. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  2. 2 Man in 30s receiving support following rape at skate park
  3. 3 Urgent appeal after teenage girl seriously hurt in hit-and-run
  1. 4 'The Jamie Oliver of gardening' - is this Suffolk's next TV star?
  2. 5 'The sad truth is our players aren't good enough for ITFC' - Town fans on Wigan draw and summer clear-out
  3. 6 'Hideous' or 'beautiful'? Beach hut designs divide opinion
  4. 7 Suez Canal ship Ever Given was due in Felixstowe
  5. 8 How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?
  6. 9 Man flown to hospital after medical incident on busy town route
  7. 10 North Stander: 'Our problem is we've got a very big squad, but no team'
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kate Humble walks Britain's coastal paths - pictured on a clifftop on a sunny day

Kate Humble returns to Suffolk coast in new TV show tonight

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook gets animated as he shouts out instructions to his players during a scrappy draw at Wigan

'We're like an engine which has gone a bit wrong' - Cook on goalless...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
One witness said there could have been as many as 50 tyres dumped in the road in Caple St Mary

Babergh District Council

Disgust after 'as many as 50' tyres dumped in middle of country road

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Woodbridge High Street has been nominated as UK's best high street Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Video

Why these Suffolk hotspots are some of the best places to live in the UK

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon