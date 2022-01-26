Banned driver who was caught behind the wheel in Sudbury is jailed

A banned driver caught behind the wheel in Sudbury has been jailed for eight weeks.

Robert Green, 37, was driving a blue Nissan Almera when he was stopped by police on Ballingdon Street in Sudbury around 7.45pm on June 30 last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Police checks revealed the car had no MOT certificate and that Green was banned from driving and not insured on the vehicle.

The offences also put Green in breach of a suspended sentence, which was imposed by Maidstone Crown Court on December 2, 2020.

Jamie Sawyer, prosecuting, said Green received six months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, for dangerous driving and having no insurance in October 2019.

He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

On that occasion, Green was driving a Ford Transit in Rochester, Kent, at high-speed while being chased by police.

He overtook other vehicles on bends and was driving in the middle of the road, Mr Sawyer said.

The court heard Green has 10 previous convictions for 15 offences, including a number of driving matters.

Appearing in the dock at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, Green, of Colchester Road, Halstead, admitted breaching his suspended sentence.

He previously admitted driving while disqualified and having no insurance and MOT, and was fined in the magistrates’ court in respect of the MOT offence.

Philip Farr, mitigating, told the court that Green is in a stable relationship with two young children.

Mr Farr said his client acknowledged his “poor history of offending”.

Green is employed full-time and works as a panel beater, Mr Farr added.

Recorder Graham Huston jailed Green for eight weeks for driving while disqualified and banned him from the road for 19 months.

He was also jailed for eight weeks for breaching his suspended sentence to be served concurrently alongside the driving while disqualified sentence.

This means Green was jailed for a total of eight weeks and he will have to serve half before his release on licence.

There was no separate penalty for the no insurance charge but Green’s licence was endorsed.