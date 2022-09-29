Rogue trader attempts to scam elderly man of thousands

Essex Police are warning people of rogue traders after an elderly man was almost scammed out of thousands of pounds - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

A rogue trader attempted to scam an elderly gentleman out of thousands of pounds after overcharging him for works that were not agreed to.

The scammer reportedly knocked on the door of a man in Colchester and discussed payment for work more than £5,000.

In a post on Facebook Essex Police - Colchester District said: "We have had recent reports of a 'company' knocking on doors offering to fix broken roof tiles, while on the roof they are claiming they have completed additional work not agreed to.

"Officers attended a report yesterday and prevented a male handing over in excess of £5500 for work originally quoted at £1400.

"All details have been passed onto Essex trading standards and support is in place for the elderly gentleman."

Officers are now reminding people to be aware of anyone knocking at your door offering their services.

Essex Police issued more advice on the issue, which is as follows: