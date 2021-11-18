News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Arrest warrant issued for flasher who failed to show up at sentence

Michael Steward

Published: 5:37 PM November 18, 2021
An arrest warrant has been issued for a flasher who failed to turn up for his sentencing hearing. 

Myles Stimpson-Davis, 35, of Selby Close, Colchester, was due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday for sentence after previously being found guilty of exposure. 

Stimpson-Davis denied exposing his genitals on July 23 this year in Debenham "intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress". 

However, he was found guilty at a magistrates' court trial and convicted of the offence on September 23.

A pre-sentence report was ordered by magistrates following his conviction. 

However, Stimpson-Davis failed to show up to learn his fate on Thursday and magistrates issued an arrest warrant without bail. 

A person convicted of indecent exposure will most likely receive a fine and community order rather than a prison sentence.

However, for repeat offenders or more serious cases, a prison sentence of up to two years can be imposed.

