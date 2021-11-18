Arrest warrant issued for flasher who failed to show up at sentence
- Credit: Archant
An arrest warrant has been issued for a flasher who failed to turn up for his sentencing hearing.
Myles Stimpson-Davis, 35, of Selby Close, Colchester, was due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday for sentence after previously being found guilty of exposure.
Stimpson-Davis denied exposing his genitals on July 23 this year in Debenham "intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress".
However, he was found guilty at a magistrates' court trial and convicted of the offence on September 23.
A pre-sentence report was ordered by magistrates following his conviction.
However, Stimpson-Davis failed to show up to learn his fate on Thursday and magistrates issued an arrest warrant without bail.
A person convicted of indecent exposure will most likely receive a fine and community order rather than a prison sentence.
Most Read
- 1 Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van
- 2 Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36
- 3 'Ipswich at home is massive' - Sunderland star Pritchard on huge Town clash
- 4 Salvage Hunters records episode at Stonham Barns antiques store
- 5 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
- 6 Suffolk railway bridge is the most bashed in Britain
- 7 Postage delays in Bury St Edmunds after 'significant' Covid outbreak
- 8 Giant used car 'super centre' earmarked for Suffolk
- 9 Woman trapped after car overturns and crashes into electrical pole
- 10 16th century estate to be restored back to former glory under new plans
However, for repeat offenders or more serious cases, a prison sentence of up to two years can be imposed.