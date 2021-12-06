Essex drink driving figures revealed as police launch Christmas crackdown
- Credit: Simon Parker
More than 200 motorists were arrested for drink or drug driving in November, Essex Police has revealed.
The force released the statistics as it launched its annual drink and drug driving Christmas crackdown on December 1.
In November, Essex police made 133 drink driving arrests and a further 77 for drug driving offences.
Adam Pipe, head of roads policing in Essex, urged drivers to heed this year's campaign message: "This Christmas, make their present your presence."
“Alcohol and driving doesn’t mix. Don’t let it ruin your festivities, leaving your loved ones at home waiting for you to be released from custody, or worse, never coming home at all," he said.
“The consequences of drink driving can be life-changing – it could lead to you losing your licence, your career, your home. Or worse, it could cost you or someone else their life.
“It won’t just affect you, it will affect your partner, your parents and your children.
Most Read
- 1 Will it be another lockdown Christmas?
- 2 The possible candidates as Ipswich Town search for new boss
- 3 The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss
- 4 'Would get Town promoted this season' - Ambrose reveals his choice for new boss
- 5 Stuart Watson's verdict: Cook sacking shows Town owners mean business
- 6 Flood alert issued for Suffolk and north Essex coast
- 7 Approved town centre hotel will help meet need for tourist rooms
- 8 Look inside: Stunning £3m home is most expensive on market in Suffolk
- 9 Ipswich Town set to announce caretaker manager
- 10 Harsh or fair? Here's what Town fans are saying about Paul Cook sacking
“Imagine the face of your child on Christmas morning as they open their present, but you’re not there.
“Your presence means the world to them, why wouldn’t you want to be there for them?”
In total, Essex Police has arrested 1,239 drink drivers and 981 drivers who were over the drug drive limit this year up to November 30.
During 2020, there were 84 killed or seriously injured (KSI) collisions where drink or drug driving was a contributing factor.
Six of these were fatal and 11 incidents happened in December.
Roger Hirst, police, fire and crime commissioner for Essex, said: “There is no excuse for driving a vehicle if you have been drinking alcohol or taking drugs. You are putting not only your life but other people’s lives at risk if you do.
“Improving safety on our roads is a priority in both my Police and Crime and Fire and Rescue plans for Essex.
“More people are killed or seriously injured on our roads in Essex because of road incidents compared to other types of crime and we must do more to prevent this.”
Anyone with information about a suspected drink or drug driver can contact Essex Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.