Stark drop in male domestic abuse charges in Essex

The number of people charged for male domestic abuse dropped dramatically last year as Essex Police say they are committed to holding all perpetrators to account.

Figures for 2021 revealed in a Freedom of Information request showed 183 charges were made after men reported both physical and emotional and psychological abuse - around 2.6pc.

In 2016, this was double at 5.3pc with 396 incidents out of 7,334 reports made to Essex Police resulting in a charge.

Figures for all incidents of domestic abuse towards men and women show that for the first half of 2021, between January and June, there were 20,061 reports of domestic abuse which 1,236, or six per cent, led to a charge.

Essex Police say the force is starting to take a more perpetrator-focused approach to prevent people becoming domestic abuse offenders.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We remain committed to investigating domestic abuse in Essex by holding perpetrators to account as well as safeguarding survivors.

“We work hard with survivors of domestic abuse throughout the investigative process. Unfortunately, 64 per cent of all survivors of domestic abuse have not supported a prosecution.

“This is one of the reasons we are starting to take a more perpetrator focused approach and want to work with those who are concerned around their own behaviour to prevent them becoming domestic abuse offenders.

“We also carry out crucial work with victim-focused organisations including COMPASS, Next Chapter, Changing Pathways and Safe Steps.

"Their Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVAs) and Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs) make sure that survivors wishes are at the front-and-centre. This support remains in place whether or not they decide to continue with a prosecution.

“We acknowledge that a survivor of domestic abuse can be male or female and be of any age. We continue to work with our partners and utilise their expertise to further improve the work we do.”