Arrest made after crash which left man with life-threatening injuries

A man has been arrested after Sunday's crash on the B1027 in Elmstead - Credit: Google Maps

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after a crash which left one person in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident happened on the B1027 near Keelers Lane in Elmstead, outside Colchester, at about 5.10am on Sunday.

Police said the victim, a young man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He remains there in a critical condition.

On Monday, a man from St Osyth was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to report a collision.

He has since been released under investigation.

Officers have also recovered a vehicle.

Sergeant Alex Black, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Essex Police, said: "We are not looking for anyone else or another vehicle in connection with this collision but we continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

"If you saw anything or have any footage of the collision, or the moments leading up to it, I need you to contact us."

Anyone with any information related to the crash is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 226 of September 18.