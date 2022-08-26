News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 50s found injured after being attacked from behind

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:21 AM August 26, 2022
Police found the man, who is in his 50s, in Bluehouse Avenue, Clacton

Police found the man, who is in his 50s, in Bluehouse Avenue, Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

A man was found injured by police after he was attacked from behind in a seaside town.

Police were called to Bluehouse Avenue, Clacton, shortly after 3.50pm on Thursday.

Officers are working to establish what led up to the assault and the exact location it happened, but at this stage believe it may have been in the area of Bluehouse Avenue, Lavenham Close and Nayland Drive.

It is believed the man, who is in his 50s, was attacked from behind in the incident.

Police are now appealing for anyone with CCTV, dash cam or other footage of the area on Thursday to come forward.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 870 of August 25.

