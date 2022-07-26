County lines 'foot soldier' found with drugs in his lower bowel

A "foot soldier" in a county lines drug dealing operation caught with cocaine and heroin in Bury St Edmunds has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Liam Henderson, 19, was found to have a package containing 95 wraps of cocaine and 51 wraps of diamorphine up his bottom, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Police were on duty in an area known for drug dealing in Bury St Edmunds, and saw Henderson acting suspiciously, James Lachkovic, prosecuting, told the court.

A known drug user was seen nearby and when he allowed officers to access his phone, a message regarding the sale of drugs from Henderson was discovered.

Henderson was arrested and searched, and a hospital x-ray revealed a package in his lower bowel, the court heard.

Mr Lachkovic said "nature took its course", and the seized package was found to contain 7.49g of cocaine and 4.81g of diamorphine.

Henderson's basis of plea was that he was a user and was dealing to pay off a drug debt, the court heard.

Henderson, of Banfield Lane, Braintree, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, and on Tuesday, appearing via prison video link, admitted a further charge of possession with intent to supply heroin.

The court heard he had one previous conviction.

Mr Lachkovic told the court Henderson was at the "foot soldier-end" of a county lines drug dealing operation.

Oliver Haswell, mitigating, said Henderson had undertaken drug rehabilitation during his five months on remand in prison.

Judge David Pugh said he was sentencing Henderson on the basis that he was a user in debt to drug dealers.

The judge said he was prepared to give Henderson an opportunity to "resist any resumption" of drug dealing activities.

Judge Pugh sentenced Henderson to two years' imprisonment, suspended for two years, with 200 hours of unpaid work.

Henderson was also made subject to an electronically monitored curfew from 7pm to 7am, and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Mr Lachkovic offered no evidence on a further charge of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, and Judge Pugh recorded a not guilty verdict for that offence.