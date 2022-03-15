Drunk Mercedes driver caught in Ipswich is banned from road

Rowan Clarke was banned from the road at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Archant

A drink driver caught at more than twice the limit in Ipswich has been banned from the road for 20 months.

Rowan Clarke, 30, of The Nook, Wivenhoe, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Friday and pleaded guilty to a single offence of drink driving.

David Bryant, prosecuting, told the court how Clarke was behind the wheel of a black Mercedes in Ipswich on February 13.

The Mercedes pulled out in front of a special constable at around 7.45pm, and the officer began following the vehicle, the court heard.

The officer noticed the car was braking unnecessarily before it went through an amber traffic light, Mr Bryant said.

The car was then pulled over and Clarke failed a roadside breath test, the court heard.

Clarke was arrested and in custody blew 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

Clarke, who was not legally represented in court, apologised to magistrates and told them the offending was "deeply out of character".

He said he had "no valid explanation" for what he had done, and took full responsibility for his actions.

Magistrates banned Clarke from the road for 20 months, and fined him £120.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Clarke was offered the drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce his ban by 20 weeks if completed.