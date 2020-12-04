News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Man charged after theft of lead in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 1:15 PM December 4, 2020    Updated: 12:31 PM December 9, 2020
Nicholas Greer will now appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in the new year Picture: ARCHANT

A man has been charged after lead worth £600 was stolen in Sudbury.

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of theft and criminal damage on Tuesday, and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Nicholas Greer, 31, of Edinburgh Gardens, Braintree, has now been charged with theft following an incident between October 14 and 15 where lead worth £600 was stolen, and criminal damage where roofing material was damaged on July 15.

He has been released on bail to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

