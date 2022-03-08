Man denies sexually assaulting 11-year-old schoolgirl

A 44-year-old Essex man accused of attempting to rape an 11-year-old schoolgirl nearly a decade ago told police he thought she may have had a crush on him.

Ian Hammond was arrested by police in 2020 after the alleged victim, who lived in the Colchester area, told a counsellor he had sexually abused her over a period of about four months, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

During police interviews Hammond said he thought the girl might have had a crush on him.

He denied sexually assaulting her in any way and said that although he hadn’t “pushed her away”, he hadn’t “pulled her in.”

He also told police the girl told him she was fat and ugly and no-one would want to be with her.

Ian Hammond, of Spring Chase, Wivenhoe, has denied 10 offences including seven of sexual assault on a child under 13, two offences of assault by penetration and one offence of attempted rape.

Gareth Hughes, prosecuting, said the alleged victim claimed Hammond had touched her breasts over her clothing before touching her inside her underwear, getting her to touch his penis and attempting to rape her.