News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man denies sexually assaulting 11-year-old schoolgirl

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 3:04 PM March 8, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

Ian Hammond appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A 44-year-old Essex man accused of  attempting to rape an 11-year-old schoolgirl nearly a decade ago told police he thought she may have had a crush on him.

Ian Hammond was arrested by police in 2020 after the alleged victim, who lived in the Colchester area, told a counsellor he had sexually abused her over a period of about four months, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

During police interviews Hammond said he thought the girl might have had a crush on him.

He denied sexually assaulting her in any way and said that although he hadn’t “pushed her away”, he hadn’t “pulled her in.”

He also told police the girl told him she was fat and ugly and no-one would want to be with her.

Ian Hammond, of Spring Chase, Wivenhoe, has denied 10 offences including seven of sexual assault on a child under 13, two offences of assault by penetration and one offence of attempted rape.

Gareth Hughes, prosecuting,  said the alleged victim claimed Hammond had touched her breasts over her clothing before touching her inside her underwear, getting her to touch his penis and attempting to rape her.

Ipswich Crown Court
Essex

Don't Miss

A carriageway on the A12 has been closed after a crash involving "multiple vehicles"

A12

Road near A12 closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Crews use a cherry picker in an attempt to put out the fire on Nacton Road in Ipswich.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Two people treated by medics after fierce blaze tears through Ipswich...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Stringer and Diversion works at Saxham Street

Suffolk County Council

Locals threaten to block road after Saxham Street works make it a rat run

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson is congratulated by George Edmundson at Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood Town vs Ipswich Town | Expert opinion

Stu says: Eight observations following Fleetwood win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon