Homeless man caught selling drugs says he is turning his life around

Published: 7:00 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 12:01 PM December 9, 2020

A homeless Colchester man who was selling drugs in the town has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing Shane Westcott, Judge Rupert Overbury said he was impressed with the steps he had taken to turn his life around since his arrest 18 months ago.

He urged Westcott to never go back to using and dealing drugs and told him not to waste the opportunity he’d been given.

Westcott, 27, of Avon Way, Colchester, admitted possessing cannabis and magic mushrooms with intent to supply and offering to supply ecstasy, LSD and Zanax tablets.

He was given a two year prison sentence suspended for two years, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.and ordered to do 160 hours’ unpaid work.

Stephen Mather, prosecuting, said Westcott was found in possession of cannabis, magic mushrooms and scales in a rucksack after he was approached by a police officer outside Costcutter in Colchester in April last year.

When his phone was analysed it was found to contain marketing messages advertising LSD, cannabis, ecstasy, magic mushrooms and Zanax tablets for sale.

The court heard that at the time of the offences Westcott had lost contact with his family because of his drug use and was sleeping on friends’ sofas.

Since his arrest he had stopped using drugs and had sought help for his mental health problems.

He was now living in rented accommodation and was rebuilding his relationship with his family.

He was also hoping to continue his education and had enrolled on a college course.