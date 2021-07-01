News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man faces jail after drugs worth £266,000 were seized

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:52 PM July 1, 2021   
Chelmsford Crown Court

Andrzej Hencel pleaded guilty to three charges at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday - Credit: Lucy taylor

A man is facing prison after drugs with a potential street value of up to £266,000 were seized by police in Essex. 

Andrzej Hencel, 55, of Lyndhurst Road, Holland-on-Sea, was arrested on Tuesday, June 1 as part of an investigation into drug dealing in the Clacton area.

Officers had stopped and searched his car in Pier Avenue, Clacton, and discovered drugs and drugs paraphernalia at his home address.

He admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court today. 

Hencel is due to be sentenced in August.

Clacton-on-Sea News

