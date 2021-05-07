Man smashed ATM screen at service station after not receiving cash

Published: 5:30 AM May 7, 2021

An Essex man who smashed the screen of a cash machine after it did not dispense his money has been ordered to pay for repairs.

Magistrates heard how Mark Pegram, 21, got frustrated when the ATM at the Bentley service station, near Ipswich, did not dish out the £40 he had requested.

Pegram, of Rayner Road, Colchester, was on his way home on October 10 last year having been out with a sibling, the court heard.

He arrived at the services in a taxi and wanted to get £40 out for the fare and to give some to his brother.

After the cash point did not dispense his money, and charged him £1.55 for the transaction, Pegram went inside the petrol station.

He showed staff that £40 had been removed from his account via a banking application on his mobile phone.

He asked if he could get the money from the till but was told by staff that the PayPoint cashpoint was independent.

Pegram then hit the ATM and smashed the screen before leaving in the taxi, Norajane Egbulefu, prosecuting, told the court.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV and Pegram made full admissions to police in interview, the court heard.

PayPoint sent an engineer to the site and the cost of the damage was billed as £1,800, Ms Egbulefu said.

The court heard that Pegram had no previous convictions.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Tuesday, Pegram pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the ATM.

Shelley Drew, representing Pegram, said it was "a very costly mistake".

Ms Drew said after pressing the button and not receiving any cash from the machine, Pegram went into the petrol station to speak with staff.

"There was some exchange," she said. "They were not, perhaps, as sympathetic as he would have hoped."

Sentencing Pegram on Tuesday, magistrates took into account his previous good character, but called it "a very expensive mistake".

Pegram was ordered to pay the full cost of the repairs - £1,800 - to PayPoint.

He was not made to pay costs or a victim surcharge.



