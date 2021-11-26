Man handed unpaid work for stealing catalytic converters from cars

An Essex 21-year-old caught stealing catalytic converters from two cars in Haverhill has been handed 80 hours of unpaid work.

John Delaney, of Cant Way, Braintree, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from a motor vehicle.

The court heard how Delaney and another man stole two catalytic converters between 2.30pm and 3pm on July 18 this year.

One catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda in Clayhive Drive, Haverhill, while another was taken from a Vauxhall in nearby Fritton Court.

Pretty Barber, prosecuting, told the court police began following a vehicle driven by Delaney, and a pursuit began after he failed to stop.

The vehicle later crashed and forensic evidence linked Delaney to the car and the catalytic converters were discovered in the vehicle.

The other man was previously sentenced to four weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 weeks, and ordered to pay compensation, the court heard.

Magistrates sentenced Delaney to a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation activity days, and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay a total of £150 in compensation to the victims, £105 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £95.



