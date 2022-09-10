News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pair admit supplying cocaine in Colchester

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM September 10, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The pair appeared before Ipswich Crown Court

Two men have admitted being involved in the supply of cocaine in Colchester .

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (September 9) via a prison video link were 32-year-old Stephen Ford, of Monkwick Avenue, Colchester, and 24-year-old Jack Tyrer, of The Commons, Colchester.

They both admitted conspiring to supply cocaine between April 2021 and July this year.

Ford denied possessing criminal property, namely designer clothes, and prosecution counsel Richard Potts said his pleas were acceptable and he wouldn’t be seeking a trial on the charge of possessing criminal property.

Also before the court were Luke Welham, 26, of Vince Close, West Mersea, Jake Goodspeed, 25, of Monkwick Avenue, Colchester and Kian Rulten, 26, of Morant Road, Colchester. 

They are also charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs but no pleas were taken from them on Friday.

A further case management hearing will take place on October 24.

Officers investigating the sale of Class A drugs carried out five warrants simultaneously in Colchester and Mersea Island early on  July 21.

As part of the operation, officers also seized cash, drugs and mobile phones.

Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

