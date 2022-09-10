Pair admit supplying cocaine in Colchester
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Two men have admitted being involved in the supply of cocaine in Colchester .
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (September 9) via a prison video link were 32-year-old Stephen Ford, of Monkwick Avenue, Colchester, and 24-year-old Jack Tyrer, of The Commons, Colchester.
They both admitted conspiring to supply cocaine between April 2021 and July this year.
Ford denied possessing criminal property, namely designer clothes, and prosecution counsel Richard Potts said his pleas were acceptable and he wouldn’t be seeking a trial on the charge of possessing criminal property.
Also before the court were Luke Welham, 26, of Vince Close, West Mersea, Jake Goodspeed, 25, of Monkwick Avenue, Colchester and Kian Rulten, 26, of Morant Road, Colchester.
They are also charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs but no pleas were taken from them on Friday.
A further case management hearing will take place on October 24.
Most Read
- 1 Man remains under arrest after woman and girl stabbed to death in home
- 2 People of Suffolk invited as Charles to be proclaimed King in county
- 3 Suffolk longhouse with 40ft barn for sale for £975k
- 4 Village in 'shock' as police launch murder probe after double stabbing
- 5 How stamps, coins and postboxes will change for the King
- 6 Man in hospital with serious head injury after assault in town
- 7 Police hunt for wanted man over drug and firearm offences
- 8 Double murder probe launched after two women stabbed to death in home
- 9 Fighting talk, reality checks and early pressure - League One seven games in
- 10 Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Suffolk
Officers investigating the sale of Class A drugs carried out five warrants simultaneously in Colchester and Mersea Island early on July 21.
As part of the operation, officers also seized cash, drugs and mobile phones.