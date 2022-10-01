Appeal to identify men after teenager suffers head injury

Police are appealing to identify these two men after an assault in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men after an assault which left a teenager with a head injury.

Emergency services were called to High Street in Colchester at about 4am on Saturday, August 13, following reports of an altercation between two groups of men.

Police are looking to identify this man after an assault - Credit: Essex Police

A teenager was punched in the incident, causing him to fall and hit his head.

The men were last seen going toward the Dutch Quarter via North Hill.

Police are appealing for the public's help in identifying the three men in the pictures.

Anyone who is able to identify them or has any CCTV, dash cam footage or information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference 42/212896/22.