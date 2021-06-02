Man arrested as police seize class A drugs in seaside town
Published: 9:57 AM June 2, 2021 Updated: 10:01 AM June 2, 2021
- Credit: IAN BURT
A 55-year-old man has been arrested as police seized class A drugs from a home in Clacton.
Officers stopped and searched a vehicle being driven suspiciously in Pier Avenue at around 5.45pm on Monday, Essex Police said.
The driver of the vehicle, a man from Holland-on-Sea, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
Police conducted a search of his address and uncovered a quantity of class A drugs.
Essex Police confirmed the man remains in custody.