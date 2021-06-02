News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested as police seize class A drugs in seaside town

Published: 9:57 AM June 2, 2021    Updated: 10:01 AM June 2, 2021
A man from Holland-on-Sea was arrested in Clacton (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

A 55-year-old man has been arrested as police seized class A drugs from a home in Clacton.

Officers stopped and searched a vehicle being driven suspiciously in Pier Avenue at around 5.45pm on Monday, Essex Police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a man from Holland-on-Sea, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Police conducted a search of his address and uncovered a quantity of class A drugs.

Essex Police confirmed the man remains in custody.


