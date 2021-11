Police would like to speak to Leslie Smith, 26, from Colchester in connection with a breach of a court order - Credit: Essex Police

Detectives in Essex have appealed for help to locate a 26 year-old wanted man.

Leslie Smith, who is from Colchester, is wanted for breaching a court order.

Anyone with information that could help police find Smith are asked to contact them either online or by dialing 101.

Information can also be passed on through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.