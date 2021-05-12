Three arrests after police pursue suspected catalytic converter thieves
Three men have been arrested after thieves attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a car in Brightlingsea.
The incident happened in Red Barn Road in the coastal town shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Essex Police said.
After conducting enquiries, officers identified a vehicle they believed may be linked to the incident.
A vehicle then failed to stop for officers in the Woodlands Close area of Clacton a short while later at around 1.20am.
A pursuit was authorised and the vehicle was brought to a stop.
Two men, aged 35 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, theft from a vehicle and going equipped for theft.
Another man, 29, was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft, theft of a motor vehicle, and failing to stop for police.
The trio remain in custody.
Anyone who has information related to the incident, or has dashcam footage of the area, is urged to contact Essex Police.