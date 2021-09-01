Dispersal order issued following concerns over anti-social behaviour

Published: 7:06 PM September 1, 2021

The area of the dispersal order in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A dispersal order has been put in place in Colchester following concerns about anti-social behaviour.

It follows reports of people congregating in the Castle Park area on Wednesday who may have been preparing for a fight before dispersing to other areas.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The dispersal order has been put in place to prevent crime and disorder and prevent people living in the area being harassed, alarmed or distressed.

"It gives our officers the power to move people away from the area. They can be arrested if they don't comply or return to that area within a certain time-period."

The order is in place from 5pm on Wednesday until 5pm on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

The area affected is Colchester Town Centre and adjacent open areas bounded by Lexden Road, Southway, Magdalen Street, Brook Street, East Street, Ipswich Road, Cowdray Avenue, Colne Bank Avenue and Cymbeline Way.

Inspector Chris Coyles said: “These orders are here to keep everyone safe, and to ensure that the local community can continue their daily lives without fear of anti-social behaviour or disorder. My officers will have extra powers until 5pm on Friday to prevent any disturbances taking place.

"We're here to keep you safe, so don't be alarmed if you see a larger police presence in the next few days.

“If you have any concerns about antisocial behaviour in your local area, you can submit a report through our website or call us on 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”