Police crackdown in town centre after spate of alcohol-related incidents

Published: 5:43 PM September 16, 2021

A dispersal order has been issued in Colchester town centre for this weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A dispersal order will be enforced by police in Colchester town centre this weekend after a spate of anti-social behaviour and drink-related incidents.

The order, which covers High Street and stretches from the A134 to the A133, is in place from 6pm on Friday until 6pm on Sunday.

Officers will be patrolling the area and the order gives officers additional powers to move anyone believed to be behaving anti-socially from the area.

A map of the dispersal order that will be in place - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police said it has been made to tackle crime and disorder and prevent people living in the area being harassed, alarmed or distressed.

A number of dispersal orders have been issued in Colchester town centre over recent weekends in light of anti-social behaviour.

Paul Dundas, leader of Colchester Borough Council, previously suggested that the recent incidents had been sparked by the end of lockdown restrictions and said police had been active in the town centre.