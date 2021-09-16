News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police crackdown in town centre after spate of alcohol-related incidents

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:43 PM September 16, 2021   
A dispersal order has been issued in Colchester town centre for this weekend

A dispersal order has been issued in Colchester town centre for this weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A dispersal order will be enforced by police in Colchester town centre this weekend after a spate of anti-social behaviour and drink-related incidents.

The order, which covers High Street and stretches from the A134 to the A133, is in place from 6pm on Friday until 6pm on Sunday.

Officers will be patrolling the area and the order gives officers additional powers to move anyone believed to be behaving anti-socially from the area.

A map of the dispersal order that will be in place

A map of the dispersal order that will be in place - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police said it has been made to tackle crime and disorder and prevent people living in the area being harassed, alarmed or distressed.

A number of dispersal orders have been issued in Colchester town centre over recent weekends in light of anti-social behaviour.

Paul Dundas, leader of Colchester Borough Council, previously suggested that the recent incidents had been sparked by the end of lockdown restrictions and said police had been active in the town centre.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Essex Police
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Norwood scores to give Town an early goal.

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town beaten as young Hammers punish Blues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Alliyah Bell (left) was involved in a collision with a car in Colchester last weekend

Essex Live

'Fly high gorgeous girl' - Alliyah, 17, dies after collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The family of Harry Burkett who died after suffering a stab wound in Clacton have paid tribute to him 

Essex Live

'He will be missed by so many' - Tribute to Harry, 21, after fatal stabbing

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon