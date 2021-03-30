Gang members jailed for perverting course of justice following murder

Published: 11:38 AM March 30, 2021

(L-R) Jay Dice, Kayley Hodgkinson and Toyn Williams have all been jailed - Credit: Essex Police

Three members of a drugs gang have been jailed for perverting the course of justice following the murder of a man in Colchester.

Drugs runner Reece McHutcherson left 31-year-old Murdoch Brown to die in the street after stabbing him five times in Buffet Way in the early hours of May 7, 2019.

The 20-year-old, of Pillow Way, Buckingham, was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 20 years, at Chelmsford Crown Court last week.

Three of his associates were sentenced on Monday at the court.

Jay Dice, 23, of Mayville Road, Leytonstone, was jailed for six years and 19 weeks for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Kayley Hodgkinson, 32, of Cedars Road, Colchester, was jailed for three years for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Toyn Williams, 29, of Winchester Road, Hale End in east London, was jailed for seven years and six months for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.