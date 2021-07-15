News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested after early morning drugs raids in Harwich

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:10 PM July 15, 2021
Essex Police raided two properties in Harwich on Thursday morning - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested after two early morning drugs raids in Harwich which saw police seize drugs, cash and two air rifles.

Police, joined by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, raided two properties in Abdy Avenue and Main Road shortly before 8am Thursday, July 15.

The dog unit and CID were also involved in the raids.

Police seized an undisclosed quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia, a number of electrical items, phones and cash.

Two air rifles were also taken away to be examined.

A 26-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and remains in custody for questioning.

Simon Potter, of the Harwich Community Policing Team, said: "This morning's operation is part of our promise to tackle drug dealing across Tendring.

"We have consistently said drugs are not welcome in our communities and you can be sure this morning's operation is just one of a number of ongoing investigations into the supply of drugs in Tendring.

"Our message to anyone who thinks they can supply drugs in our communities is: 'We will catch you and you will be punished'." 

